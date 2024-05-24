Playtest Patch Notes 5/23/2024

- Bobos now cry when depressed
- trait icons in data panel have text under them now
- in the forest you will either find D rank Bobos or E rank. E rank have less than a 5% chance of spawning. E rank bobos are the only ones who will come with RARE main birth traits. E rank bobos also have a higher chance of getting the rarer patterns.
- when in range of a bobo, the interaction icon will switch between the pickup input and the command input. this should tell players they can hit Q or Y(defaults) to make their bobo follow them.
- changed bobo leave day to day 5 instead of 3 if they are unregistered
- bobos about to leave the garden for being unregistered get little carry packs now two days before
- Busker and Slipstream are now rare main traits
- Added 7 new common main traits. no joke lol. they were pretty simple ones to add cus i already had the functionality for these kind. no icons yet tho
- made item traits override everything before it. main issue was if you get boo boo foot and skateboard the boo boo foot would override the skateboard animation
