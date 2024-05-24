 Skip to content

Ace Racers SP update for 24 May 2024

training menu "walkthroughs menu"

new "walkthroughs menu" available from the training menu.

the walkthroughs menu has several buttons which change the text in the scrollview, with each text containing a written step by step description of how to do one of the basic abstract functions of the game.

fix: spin-space mini-orders bubble moves from spin-space to fixed-space once mini-order is programmed, meaning that once the drum is spinning again the bubble does not follow the player-set bubble position relative to spin-space.

Changed files in this update

