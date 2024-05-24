 Skip to content

Rocky Mayhem update for 24 May 2024

Anti-Cheat Update

24 May 2024

Hi all.

Recently since I introduced steam achievements, I've seen a few users using an auto-clicker to unlock many achievements. This disappoints me because Steam Achievements were implemented for the community to challenge each other and see who could achieve the most achievements. Therefore I introduce...

Built-In Anti-Cheat

While not flawless, this basic anti cheat will detect an unusual amount of consistant clicks per second over a certain timespan. If detected, a window will pop-up alerting you that an auto-clicker was detected and achievements will be disabled. The only way to fix this is restarting your game and disabling your auto-clicker. This is one I coded in myself so if there's any unjustified disabling of achievements, please link me a video of you playing and I'll review it myself.

I hope this will solve the problems of auto-clicking to cheat achievements!

