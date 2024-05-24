【Lovely Games】Good news,! "Hot And Lovely: Dream" is now available on S

Deng Deng~~ Another sequel to Hot And Lovely is online! First launch discount-30%, get a meal, if you are interested, you can buy it!

In addition, we are still recruiting testers for the game "A fascinating story". Those who are interested can check the previous news for details~

Story introduction:

After closing the book, I fell into a deep sleep... Zzzzz... But when I opened my eyes again, I saw that I was lying on a huge lawn.

"Hey hey...he's awake!"

After some confusion and doubts, I realized that I had traveled to a completely different world, surrounded by a bunch of girls with very different personalities!

Who should I fall in love with when I am reborn in another world? !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2892840/Hot_And_Lovely_Dream/

Character introduction:

Lalaire——The goddess worshiped by the world



She actively helps villagers solve problems every day, but over time, she also has some unknown worries...

As the savior, please help her solve her problems

Reese——Believers who follow the goddess



As I became closer and closer to the goddess Laral, I became their savior by accident! ?

She looked at me pleadingly and said, Can Lord Laral’s savior also save me~

Luna——Pink bunny-eared girl



Although it's not good to just enter someone's house, no one would refuse... to help make breakfast, or... to be breakfast.

Kaylo——My clingy sister



My sister, who is like a seductive little kitten, will always satisfy my every need...right! my good sister

Development team homepage: [ https://store.steampowered.com/curator/37430609 ](store.steampowered.com)

Google email: [ lovelygames888@gmail.com](store.steampowered.com)

If you have any questions, please leave a message in the comment area or join our group to chat through the development team homepage~

Coming soon:

A fascinating story

It is a strategy development game. You will play the protagonist to improve your abilities, earn money, work and become rich! Purchase gifts at the same time to guide five female characters with different styles and characteristics! The game is still recruiting testers. If you are interested, please contact us to sign up!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2756390/A_fascinating_story/

Fairy Biography 6: Revenge

Isn’t it a pity that the ending ended? It doesn’t matter, the sequel to Fairy Biography 5 has already started production! Don’t want to know the next story?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2937990/Fairy_Biography_6__Revenge/

Hypnosis Card 2

Don’t you want to try this magical card that can hypnotize girls? The sequel to "Hypnosis Cards" will be released soon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2863310/2/