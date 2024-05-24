v0.2.2 UPDATE - MASSIVE OPTIMIZATIONS AND BUYABLE HOUSE!

See anything familiar?
NEW FEATURES
- BUY A NEW HOUSE AND LOT to save your game, pay your boundary when far from the office, and unlock new landmarks! More houses to come in the future!
- MASSIVE OPTIMIZATIONS! The game now looks better while having double the performance! We added so many optimizations we had to make a separate list for them!
- Added Jeepney Simulator 1 Voicelines
- Colored notifications
- More “Low fuel” notifications
- New illegal drop-off beside City Hall
- Vehicle change deposit text now autosizes
- Traffic lights and events in new landmarks
- Manella Palace side drop-off green lights
- Added “Click to review on Steam” link
- NPCs don’t collide with poles anymore
CHANGES
- All trees now included in Chunk System
- F2, F3 cameras improved
- Decreased NPC collision threshold, player cannot collide with jeepney anymore
- Decreased NPC volume distance
- Fixed Accident 3 colliders
OPTIMIZATIONS
- Nearly all building meshes merged
- Heavily optimized settings and quality presets
- GPU instanced trees
- Optimized coconut tree textures
- Terrain draw instanced (Terrain Chunks)
- Added Gas Stations to Chunk System
- Merged Money object meshes
- Removed text from green drop-off signs
- Optimized texts
FIXES
- Fixed Manella Palace bridge vehicles spawning facing the wrong direction
- Cleaned up NPC spawns in ISCM
- Fixed Lottery Manager “Bronze Prize!” names for all prizes
Changed files in this update