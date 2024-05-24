 Skip to content

Jeepney Simulator 2 update for 24 May 2024

v0.2.2 UPDATE - MASSIVE OPTIMIZATIONS AND BUYABLE HOUSE!

Build 14476434 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 04:33:08 UTC

See anything familiar?


NEW FEATURES

  • BUY A NEW HOUSE AND LOT to save your game, pay your boundary when far from the office, and unlock new landmarks! More houses to come in the future!
  • MASSIVE OPTIMIZATIONS! The game now looks better while having double the performance! We added so many optimizations we had to make a separate list for them!
  • Added Jeepney Simulator 1 Voicelines
  • Colored notifications
  • More “Low fuel” notifications
  • New illegal drop-off beside City Hall
  • Vehicle change deposit text now autosizes
  • Traffic lights and events in new landmarks
  • Manella Palace side drop-off green lights
  • Added “Click to review on Steam” link
  • NPCs don’t collide with poles anymore


CHANGES

  • All trees now included in Chunk System
  • F2, F3 cameras improved
  • Decreased NPC collision threshold, player cannot collide with jeepney anymore
  • Decreased NPC volume distance
  • Fixed Accident 3 colliders


OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Nearly all building meshes merged
  • Heavily optimized settings and quality presets
  • GPU instanced trees
  • Optimized coconut tree textures
  • Terrain draw instanced (Terrain Chunks)
  • Added Gas Stations to Chunk System
  • Merged Money object meshes
  • Removed text from green drop-off signs
  • Optimized texts


FIXES

  • Fixed Manella Palace bridge vehicles spawning facing the wrong direction
  • Cleaned up NPC spawns in ISCM
  • Fixed Lottery Manager “Bronze Prize!” names for all prizes

