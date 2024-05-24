Patch 0.3.0 - Vehicles are back!

Patch 0.3.0:
Additions:
- VEHICLES ARE BACK! Obviously there will be bugs and whatnot, please report and we'll get through this together, like we always do!
- Crafting stations have been added, along with new craftables
- Controller Support has been greatly increased (Left trigger will function as left click in inventory, right thumbstick will move the cursor, mapping for basically everything has been added)
- Added two vendors to Garden City
Changes
- Pressing Sprint now takes you out of Crouch
- Holding down the melee button will now continue to melee
- Increased auto harvest speed for melee weapons (character will keep swinging after the first hit without clicking again, but is slower than manually harvesting)
- Adjustments to autosave system to not be as impactful on very large saves (should no longer have a stutter during the 5 minute autosave)
- Added a sliding selector when adding items to objects (like adding water to the crop plots)
- Resolved multiple errors from dedicated server logs
Bug Fixes
- Fixed mantling/vaulting quickly repeatedly possibly causing your character to be stuck
- Doors now display their interact menu correctly
- Fixed issue that could cause Garden City to be in a drought (should rain more often now)
Some notes about the vehicles...
- Cars are back. Please report the inevitable bugs. Will get them fixed up this week along with some more content updates, more vehicles, content, collectibles, and the military base.
- For vehicles - You craft gas via grinding up corn in a Mortar and Pestle, then adding Cornmeal and Water in to the Distiller. Pulling Ethanol from the distiller requires a fuel can or military fuel can. Once you have fuel, you can then use it to add fuel to a vehicle.
- Most vehicles require spark plugs and a car battery. These numbers are going to change and adjust in the next update and in to the future quite a bit. The car battery charges while driving, and uses about 5% of the charge to start the vehicle initially.
- Adjustments coming in the next update for things like damage, fuel efficiency, sounds, and whatnot.
- Animations for passengers and drivers are being worked on to be added later.
- First person driving is also coming soonish.
