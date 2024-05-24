 Skip to content

MAJOR DeadPoly update for 24 May 2024

Patch 0.3.0 - Vehicles are back!

Patch 0.3.0 - Vehicles are back! · Build 14476421 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 02:09:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.3.0:

Additions:

  • VEHICLES ARE BACK! Obviously there will be bugs and whatnot, please report and we'll get through this together, like we always do!
  • Crafting stations have been added, along with new craftables
  • Controller Support has been greatly increased (Left trigger will function as left click in inventory, right thumbstick will move the cursor, mapping for basically everything has been added)
  • Added two vendors to Garden City

Changes

  • Pressing Sprint now takes you out of Crouch
  • Holding down the melee button will now continue to melee
  • Increased auto harvest speed for melee weapons (character will keep swinging after the first hit without clicking again, but is slower than manually harvesting)
  • Adjustments to autosave system to not be as impactful on very large saves (should no longer have a stutter during the 5 minute autosave)
  • Added a sliding selector when adding items to objects (like adding water to the crop plots)
  • Resolved multiple errors from dedicated server logs

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed mantling/vaulting quickly repeatedly possibly causing your character to be stuck
  • Doors now display their interact menu correctly
  • Fixed issue that could cause Garden City to be in a drought (should rain more often now)

Some notes about the vehicles...

  • Cars are back. Please report the inevitable bugs. Will get them fixed up this week along with some more content updates, more vehicles, content, collectibles, and the military base.
  • For vehicles - You craft gas via grinding up corn in a Mortar and Pestle, then adding Cornmeal and Water in to the Distiller. Pulling Ethanol from the distiller requires a fuel can or military fuel can. Once you have fuel, you can then use it to add fuel to a vehicle.
  • Most vehicles require spark plugs and a car battery. These numbers are going to change and adjust in the next update and in to the future quite a bit. The car battery charges while driving, and uses about 5% of the charge to start the vehicle initially.
  • Adjustments coming in the next update for things like damage, fuel efficiency, sounds, and whatnot.
  • Animations for passengers and drivers are being worked on to be added later.
  • First person driving is also coming soonish.

Changed files in this update

