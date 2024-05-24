Version 0.8.3.2 Released!

Three weeks since release, and we've received some great feedback from players!
Version 0.8.3.2 is another minor update that fixes some major issues in the previous version and adds some additional life and lore into the world of Neria.
- Fixed an issue during the Jandar side quest where if the party formation is changed during the void scene, Jon may not get re-added correctly to the party, resulting in the imp battle not playing out properly.
- Corrected a continuity error within Stenobar's character bio.
- Tweaked the intro to chapter 2 to align with Jon's character bio.
- Fixed an issue with controller detection.
- Disabled mouse interaction to avoid issues where the mouse may accidentally hover over an enemy or menu option and disrupt the player's input.
- Fixed options that are meant to be on by default not being enabled.
- Fixed an issue where getting hit by a car in Newham City would calculate the damage incorrectly, leaving Stenobar with a fractional HP count.
- Fixed an issue related to the framerate, which caused the in-game timer to run much faster than intended. This also affected the speedrun mode.
- Fixed an issue with Mika having duplicate "Quiver" commands in battle and being unable to attack at all without a weapon.
- Fixed Frenz forgetting Autumn Fang.
- Fixed Alisha forgetting her special moves.
- Added more books to the Newham Library.
- Fixed an issue with the renderer that caused the visuals to freeze but the game to continue in the background as normal.
- Added unique interactions with some NPCs in the early chapters.
- Added flavor text to certain items in early game interiors.
