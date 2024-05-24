- Fixed QP (Dangerous) getting double bonuses from pudding.
- Fixed broken gallery cutsceens.
- Fixed an issue where Suguri and Suguri (46 Billion Years) pins required both to be completed in order to unlock the pins.
- Fixed menu BGM resetting when coming back from credits.
- Roll modifier SFX now only plays for card effects (and not say, Grain's passive).
- Fixed double dice effects not working in battle after first turn.
- Fixed Pigformation skins missing for characters that had them unlocked.
- Fixed crash when Alte's unit effect was triggered.
- Fixed Grain & Bourbon's cute bunny ear accessories not being rendered.
- Fixed desyncing after having joined a Co-op game in progress that has an active summoned unit.
- (beta) Fixed custom languages not loading
- (beta) Fixed Hime Moonlight issue
- (beta) Fixed Fish a Fish astral projection issue.
- (beta) Fixed resolution list
- (beta) Uses ANGLE to render OpenGLES2.0 (So 100% Orange Juice uses Chromium Technology now.) This will translate GL to DX9/11/12/Vulkan depending on your system, so old systems should be OK again (Modern Windows Systems will run using DirectX11)
100% Orange Juice update for 24 May 2024
Versioned hotfix now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
UntitledApp Content Depot 282801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update