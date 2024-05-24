 Skip to content

100% Orange Juice update for 24 May 2024

Versioned hotfix now live!

Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed QP (Dangerous) getting double bonuses from pudding.
  • Fixed broken gallery cutsceens.
  • Fixed an issue where Suguri and Suguri (46 Billion Years) pins required both to be completed in order to unlock the pins.
  • Fixed menu BGM resetting when coming back from credits.
  • Roll modifier SFX now only plays for card effects (and not say, Grain's passive).
  • Fixed double dice effects not working in battle after first turn.
  • Fixed Pigformation skins missing for characters that had them unlocked.
  • Fixed crash when Alte's unit effect was triggered.
  • Fixed Grain & Bourbon's cute bunny ear accessories not being rendered.
  • Fixed desyncing after having joined a Co-op game in progress that has an active summoned unit.
  • (beta) Fixed custom languages not loading
  • (beta) Fixed Hime Moonlight issue
  • (beta) Fixed Fish a Fish astral projection issue.
  • (beta) Fixed resolution list
  • (beta) Uses ANGLE to render OpenGLES2.0 (So 100% Orange Juice uses Chromium Technology now.) This will translate GL to DX9/11/12/Vulkan depending on your system, so old systems should be OK again (Modern Windows Systems will run using DirectX11)

