Quality of Life Update

Today's update is mostly QoL features that I've wanted to get in. Chief among them, is Build Storage. This is a dummy placed near the Forge, which will let you store up to 10 complete builds. With the press of a button, you can swap them on and off. Additionally, you can now compare items to ones you have equipped, and hover over stats to view more details about them in the Stats panel. I hope this makes it a bit easier and more fun to experiment with different builds.
Bugs
- Fixed various random crashes
- Lich will no longer start at high level
- Umbral Gate doors will no longer stay open after opening them once
- Test of Might and Respite now show the correct tileset in the River area
- With all 5 Lich Curses, hope will correctly show 0 at the end of a level
- Columns no longer spawn in Dockyard, blocking enemies
- Spinners in the Spinner Tunnels should spawn behind the door less often
- You can no longer use the Scholarium books over and over again
Balance
- Hollow Infernus damage reduced, and spawn rate lowered
-
100% Slog Resistance won’t send you careening through the River (but it will still speed you up)
- Area boss fights are now at the end of a run, like mini-bosses
- All blessings, curses, and potions are now lost when dying
- On Hit effects (like firestrike, health loss/gain on crit, etc…) now consider the amount of attacks/projectiles you create with each attack
- Campfire blessing will now last longer when upgraded
- Base Barrier Regeneration rate increased 500%
- Increased scaling on Rune of the Boar
Misc.
- There is now a Build Storage dummy, near the Forge. This will let you store up to 10 complete builds, and swap between them easily.
- Holding Shift/L-Trigger will compare the item you’re hovering on to the one equipped in that slot
- Stats in the Stats Panel can now be hovered for more information about their effect
- More NPCs will appear in the Prisoners Log
- Embers of level 5 or higher can now be upgraded without another Ember. Put them in the Forge’s Ember slot (and make sure the Item Slot is open, for any remainders)
- More levels properly track remaining enemies
- Made the books in the Library a bit darker, so enemies stand out better
- Ronan and Roarke health bars disappear after defeating them
- Fished items should now be more reachable
