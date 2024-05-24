Quality of Life Update

Today's update is mostly QoL features that I've wanted to get in. Chief among them, is Build Storage. This is a dummy placed near the Forge, which will let you store up to 10 complete builds. With the press of a button, you can swap them on and off. Additionally, you can now compare items to ones you have equipped, and hover over stats to view more details about them in the Stats panel. I hope this makes it a bit easier and more fun to experiment with different builds.

Bugs

Fixed various random crashes

Lich will no longer start at high level

Umbral Gate doors will no longer stay open after opening them once

Test of Might and Respite now show the correct tileset in the River area

With all 5 Lich Curses, hope will correctly show 0 at the end of a level

Columns no longer spawn in Dockyard, blocking enemies

Spinners in the Spinner Tunnels should spawn behind the door less often

You can no longer use the Scholarium books over and over again

Balance

Hollow Infernus damage reduced, and spawn rate lowered

100% Slog Resistance won’t send you careening through the River (but it will still speed you up)

Area boss fights are now at the end of a run, like mini-bosses

All blessings, curses, and potions are now lost when dying

On Hit effects (like firestrike, health loss/gain on crit, etc…) now consider the amount of attacks/projectiles you create with each attack

Campfire blessing will now last longer when upgraded

Base Barrier Regeneration rate increased 500%

Increased scaling on Rune of the Boar

Misc.