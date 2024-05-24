Update Ver. 0.7.13.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14475910 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.

Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.13.0.

Ver. 0.7.13.0

Feature Changes

Crabs can now move and turn slightly after almost being flipped over.

Slightly lowered the maximum limit for movement speed.

Balancing

Adjusted several weapon costs.

Adjusted the parameters of the jet drill.

Slightly raised the durability damage dealt by weapons with rotary blades.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page

Official PLAYISM Discord