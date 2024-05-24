Update Ver. 0.7.13.0

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.13.0.
Ver. 0.7.13.0
Feature Changes
- Crabs can now move and turn slightly after almost being flipped over.
- Slightly lowered the maximum limit for movement speed.
Balancing
- Adjusted several weapon costs.
- Adjusted the parameters of the jet drill.
- Slightly raised the durability damage dealt by weapons with rotary blades.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
Changed files in this update