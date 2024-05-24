 Skip to content

Fight Crab 2 update for 24 May 2024

Update Ver. 0.7.13.0

24 May 2024

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.13.0.

Ver. 0.7.13.0
Feature Changes

  • Crabs can now move and turn slightly after almost being flipped over.
  • Slightly lowered the maximum limit for movement speed.

Balancing

  • Adjusted several weapon costs.
  • Adjusted the parameters of the jet drill.
  • Slightly raised the durability damage dealt by weapons with rotary blades.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

