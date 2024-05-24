[Announcement] Monthly PvP Tournament Circuit: North America Livestream

Share · View all patches · Build 14475879 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 00:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

The North America PvP Tournament Circuit goes live this weekend as teams will clash in their path to win a championship! Catch all of the action live on Twitch or YouTube.

Livestream Start Time: May 25th, 2024 (Sat) 18:30 (UTC +0) / May 25th, 2024 (Sat) 11:30 (PDT)

Livestream Links:

● English: https://www.twitch.tv/gcclassic, https://www.youtube.com/@GrandChaseClassic

● Portuguese: https://www.youtube.com/@blanker1gc

Livestream Giveaways: 5 giveaways of 20x Seal Breaker Scrolls will be awarded during the English broadcast

For more up-to-date information, join the GrandChase Classic Discord at https://discord.gg/grandchaseclassic.

We’ll see you this weekend!