Hey Neighbours!

So this ended up being a bit smaller than planned because I've had to take care of some IRL stuff. I've completed all the events for April, Finn, Sage and Kirin but I'm missing a couple of items that need to be enabled for the associated quests before I put them live so this update I'm opting to just add the updated 1-3 events and I'll put the rest in a nice chunky update next time.

Hope you all have a great week and I'll see you next time with a bajillion more Petal Events!

<3 Violet

Early Access 1.3.6G - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full Only) - 24/05/24

General:

Adjusted cinema lighting effects to respect user settings.

Added CatJake to Kirin’s apartment.

Added Max’s office and removed the barrier in the Justice Center

Optimisation: did a bunch of work around quest checking.

Optimisation: started inventory optimisation and for the moment I've removed the hover animation when moving items, that will be reenabled next update.

Petal Events: