Moonlight In Garland update for 24 May 2024

1.3.6G Patch

1.3.6G Patch

Hey Neighbours!

So this ended up being a bit smaller than planned because I've had to take care of some IRL stuff. I've completed all the events for April, Finn, Sage and Kirin but I'm missing a couple of items that need to be enabled for the associated quests before I put them live so this update I'm opting to just add the updated 1-3 events and I'll put the rest in a nice chunky update next time.

Hope you all have a great week and I'll see you next time with a bajillion more Petal Events!

<3 Violet

Early Access 1.3.6G - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full Only) - 24/05/24

General:

  • Adjusted cinema lighting effects to respect user settings.
  • Added CatJake to Kirin’s apartment.
  • Added Max’s office and removed the barrier in the Justice Center
  • Optimisation: did a bunch of work around quest checking.
  • Optimisation: started inventory optimisation and for the moment I've removed the hover animation when moving items, that will be reenabled next update.

Petal Events:

  • Sophie 4F - Updated sprite for actor.
  • April PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits.
  • Finn PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits.
  • Kirin PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits. - The kid is no longer an adult lol.
  • Sage PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits. - Fixed all the issues with bunnies in 3.

