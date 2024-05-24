Hey Neighbours!
So this ended up being a bit smaller than planned because I've had to take care of some IRL stuff. I've completed all the events for April, Finn, Sage and Kirin but I'm missing a couple of items that need to be enabled for the associated quests before I put them live so this update I'm opting to just add the updated 1-3 events and I'll put the rest in a nice chunky update next time.
Hope you all have a great week and I'll see you next time with a bajillion more Petal Events!
<3 Violet
Early Access 1.3.6G - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full Only) - 24/05/24
General:
- Adjusted cinema lighting effects to respect user settings.
- Added CatJake to Kirin’s apartment.
- Added Max’s office and removed the barrier in the Justice Center
- Optimisation: did a bunch of work around quest checking.
- Optimisation: started inventory optimisation and for the moment I've removed the hover animation when moving items, that will be reenabled next update.
Petal Events:
- Sophie 4F - Updated sprite for actor.
- April PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits.
- Finn PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits.
- Kirin PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits. - The kid is no longer an adult lol.
- Sage PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits. - Fixed all the issues with bunnies in 3.
Changed files in this update