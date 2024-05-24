Beta Update: Blights

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings necromancers,

Some additional changes for the beta, mostly targeting some under-drafted minions, as well as two that were giving just too much value. I'll be monitoring the impact of these changes once they go onto the main branch, and will iterate again next week if necessary

Minion Changes

Slime Shaper -> Slime Mold Mage

**Was:

Whenever you summon a Related minion, I get +1/+1 permanently.

Now:

**Combat Start: Deal 1 Magic damage to ALL enemies in my lane. Grows by 3 whenever you summon a Related minion.

Goals: Bring him more into the "Mages Burst" gameplay, while also keeping his "summon/sacrifice" Blight angle.

Rotting Rampart

**Was:

4/5. Defender. Whenever you reroll, I gain 1 Health permanently.

Now:

**1/6. Defender. Combat Start: Grow my Recycle refund by 1 Skull.

Goals: Scaling on rerolls felt a little clunky and I don't think it incentivized good behavior (reroll spamming). I want to encourage the summon/sacrifice behavior of Blights, while also tapping into the economy/investment aspects of Stewards.

Edgelord

**Was:

0/6. Combat Start: Gain Attack equal to my Health.

Now:

3/11. Whenever a Related minion is dealt damage or loses a shield, I gain +1 Attack permanently.

Goals**: This minion was underplayed, and didn’t have clear synergies. Warriors, and Void Champion are under-drafted, so we’ll see if this bolsters that strategy.

Moon Shaman

**Was:

Whenever you sacrifice a minion, friendly minions gain +2 Health permanently

Now: **

Your minions have 2 Health. Grows whenever you sacrifice a minion.

Goals: She needs to be toned down, as she was mostly in the “everyone should buy this” category. In general, as a design philosophy, effects that work without being in combat need to be treated very carefully, as they tend to become a “buy it, bench, and eventually get your money’s worth” minion that goes into every run. Ancestral Scholar is on the watchlist for this reason.

Mycelia

Was:

Whenever you sacrifice a minion, you gain 1 Poison Mastery permanently.

Now:

Increase your Poison Mastery by 1. Grows whenever you sacrifice a minion.

Goals: Similar to Moon Shaman, she needed to be toned down

Spell Changes

Grotesquerize

Was:

Combat Start: Consume a friendly minion <b>permanently</b>, then give Related minions their Attack and Health this combat.

Now:

Combat Start: Combat Start: Kill a friendly minion, then give Attack and Health equal to its level to Related minions <b>permanently<b>.

Goals: After last week's nerf, the pickrate plummetted. I think the thought of "permanently loss for temporary power" was just too off-putting for folks. Taking another stab at the redesign.

Enemy Changes

The pendulum swings once more.

Scarabs have +1 Attack.

Bug Fixes:

Furious Farmer would Bonus attack at combat start even if killed

UX Changes

Your spells can be discarded to Recycle if they are no longer wanted. You don't need to wait until all your spell slots are maxed out.