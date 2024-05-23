Patch - 1.3.2.5.16.14

Share · View all patches · Build 14475657 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy

24-48 hours of Observation

We are currently tweaking the display text and finishing up some polish of the changes below! A new save is required else you will encounter issues!

TLDR Shortlist

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Bus evacuations are now in allowing you to speed up evacuations

Tactical Pause has been added slomo was moved to F2

F1 Normal

F2 Slomo

F3 Tactical Pause

Spacebar - > Tactical Pause

F1 Normal F2 Slomo F3 Tactical Pause Spacebar - > Tactical Pause Massive improvements to evacuation efficiency

Active Intake is increased to 6 from the Civilian Admin Center

New Zone text system to track zone status and make it easier to manage zones (Clickable as well)

5x5 cages added to the admin center

Option added for zone evac to set how a zone transfers population (Busses, Walking or both)

Double Chinook Evac

Vehicle Gas Rebalance

New Class Weapons/Balancing

Holding Area XL - Houses 250 civies now

Holding Area normal - houses 40 civies now

Full Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Speculative fixes for fire damage crash and post-teleport crash

Speculative fix for 'invisible infected' (seems like Ambient Civilians were failing to turn on Stimuli when they converted to infected)

Added 5x5 Civilian cage.

Minor material fix.

Speculative fix for crash reported here: https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1232191510422753280/1232191510422753280

Added 'DestroyClosestVehicle' and 'KillClosestVehicle' console commands for testing's sake

Added some extra checks to the Civvie Bus to make sure it's alive before it continues its behaviors (or tries to show its RTB Widget)

Fixed the helipad not 'spawning a repair actor when damaged'

Set up the evac buses to despawn if there's no garage, once they complete their current action(s)

Updated 'faction relationship updated' messages to be clickable, so you can click on them in order to see what's being talked about

Added a healthbar to the Civvie Intake Bus's popup widget

Added logic to allow the Civilians to be able to 'walk' to the Civvie Intake Bus (instead of 'warping' into it after exiting their evac building)

Fixes for 'civvies stuck while trying to move to intake bus'

Fix added for civvies getting 'stuck on world building' sometimes when their stuckfix fires off

Fix added for civvies sometimes getting dumped into the water from their stuckfix

Some fixes for Civvie Buses getting a bit confused about where to move when trying to go long distances or places without roads (not perfect)

Set up the Buses to have a greater preference for roads, and not as great a need to move as close to buildings to pick up civilians

Updated nav query for civvie intake buses to hopefully avoid some 'stuck' cases

Levi repeater ranges doubled

Added some 'critical stuck checks' to the Buses, to stop them from being permanently stuck some situations (ex: there's a spot in TI G8 where they could potentially jam themselves into rivers)

Added some 'pull move point back' logic to Buses moving towards buildings to evacuate civilians from them, so buses don't have to get as close

Added some logic to Civvie Intake Bus 'move to buildings to evac units' logic to try to avoid parking where other bus(es) woud park

Properly setter/getter'd the Civvie 'bStandingGround' setting to stop civilians sometimes erroneously not ignoring 'roam' behavior when following civvie intake/evac stuff

updated the Camo Combobox to not be mouse-focusable (missed turning that off for those)

-Functionality added for the Civilian Admin Center 'dropdown combobox'

-Functionality added for the Civilian Admin Center 'dropdown combobox' Set up a Garage build limit of 12 (global)

Set up the Building Construction Hovertip to include the 'build limit' (for the Garage specifically but should be fairly modular)

Added build limit 'overlay' on the Shops Button for constructing global-build-limit buildings, when it's reached said limit

Updated Garage hovertip to indicate that it can be built in any zone

Fixed Atlas modules having incorrect Camo projection in some cases.

Updated the Intake Bus to be more likely to avoid regular shallow water, too

Fix for saving/loading the Civvie Intake Bus with the new 'evac between zones' logic

Fix for civilain mobs not taking up the correct number of seats sometimes when loaded while in a garrison

Several fixes to make Cross Zone Evac behavior for Intake Buses more reliable (less likely to stall either in the target zone or back at base when there's work to do)

Fixing up some potential errors with civilian population tallying

Fixed some issues with wrong zone/node targeting when cross-zone evacuating civvies via buses

Set the maximum amount of Buses per Garage to 1

More save/load fixes for Civ Intake Buses

Added move proxy support to the Civvie Intake Buses, so they can handle longer move orders (for long distance cross-zone evacuation)

Fixed the civvie intake bus 'status text' sometimes not updating properly for cross zone evac

Fixed two potential 'bus stall' situations for cross zone evac

Added some logic for saving/loading when in 'dumping out civvies' state for intake buses

Fixed Vehicle Rotation being reset when left on sloped terrain in some cases.

Visuals of all hand positions for animations were vastly improved

Ammo count for Assault rifles is now 600 max and 256 starting

max corpses upped to 120 and 360 max time ingame + fixed dead bodies sometimes retaining collision after the animation death fixes from Friday

Fixes to death animation hiccups

Speculative fix to DumpGarrison crash for NewBaseVehicle WhenDestroyed (one of the safeties was incorrect and thus might've been the cause of the crash)

Fixed up a vehicle rotation bug that could them prevent from being able to rotate if the game is in slomo and you give a move order to a stationary vehicle

Added a fix for units potentially setting their TargetGarrisonComponent while inside of another Garrison (which could 'clog up' the queue for Helicopters with units who are stuck inside of a Holding Area)

Added a fix for units entering a Garrison without properly setting it as their TargetGarrisonComponent (Which could cause serious confusion for 'garrison queue' logic such as for civvie evac)

=This helps fix an issue with evac helicopters that could occur when loading a save

=This helps fix an issue with evac helicopters that could occur when loading a save Disabled some of the 'WaitingAroundBase' array logic that civilians would enter into when Roaming (could cause some conflict w/ evac system and it's an older system that's mostly deprecated and disabled anyway)

Tracked down an issue with Civvies not knowing which zone they're a part of when entering the Civilian Intake, sometimes causing them to erroneously wander around before returning to a world building, or just immediately leaving for it after exiting a bus

Added some safeties to prevent some civvies from maintaining wrong civvie intake tags or remaining part of the 'wrong zone' once Intake'd by another zone

Added some logic to make civvies less likely to get 'stuck' moving to an intake bus in weird navigation situations (where they can technically move, but movement optimization ends up hindering their ability to navigate a weird spot)

Adjusted a building in PI_G06 that dropped off civvies a little too close to a dividing wall

Improved reaction speed to helicopters landing on an evac pad if there's already one landed on another pad

Added a 'move camera to zone' button on the top right of the Civilian Admin Widget

Fixed the 'jump camera to building' buttons (above the command widget on the bottom right of the HUD) being 'focusable', which caused them to intercept keybinds at times

Added interaction widget (and appropriate metadata, and icon) to the Civvie Intake Bus so you can see where they are from a distance (and their name when you mouse-over)

Added a fix for Infected AI continuing to query perception after death (by disabling perception and destroyed the perception component in OnDeath, to be sure)

Updated slomo handling to support a variety of 'slow down' states, so you can play in slomo, tactical pause, and technically fast forward (not bound to any keybind yet)

Tactical Pause is now on the Spacebar, instead of Slomo

Updated the Hint Text Popup to respect time dilation changes (so it won't 'stay up forever' if you unhover something while in slow motion or toggle slomo/tacpause on right after unhovering something)

Fixed shawnee 30mm spread

Shawnee 30mm Autocannon rebalanced - now fires explosive ammo again, and fires in bursts

Reduced smg spread values

made the sniper have the mp5sd as a secondary option.

Engineer has a smaw as a secondary, gains the Grenade Launcher and Javelin from the Assault

Removed mp5sd from spec ops and replaced it back with the vector

balanced cost for engineers and added the jav to them,

Removed the jav from assaults and removed the scar from the assaults and gave it back to solely winters

Fixed Evac Bus floating above ground slightly.

Scaled up Gates slightly to fix clipping with Evac bus.

Minor Material adjustments.

Fixed the Notification Text popups being focusable (so they'd 'grab' your spacebar if you click on one then hit spacebar before it goes away)

Fixed Camera 'lerping' (smooth movement) to be 'time dilation agnostic'

Fixed up the Carrier 'backing up', sometimes, during TacticalPause

Restrictor price increased to 3800 from 2500

Infected melee tweak and rebalance

Evac income rate decreased to 3 from 5

'Zoom Out' value added to Game Options for world text (saves/loads, default 40K, minimum 10K, max 95K) and the Game Options Widget

m240 short range damage nerf, increased extended short range damage fall off to 1800 from 1500.

M249 damage nerf switched to 5.56 from 5.56AP, removed suppressor ability.

M107 audible firing distance set to 7500 from 3500, Perfect accuracy set to 4500 from 3000. Bonus Target acquisition at perfect accuracy set to 25 from 5

M110 Damage nerf 40 from 45

Added a fix for ragdolls freezing mid air,

Added FAMAS ,

Soc income rate increased by 30%

Winters health - 450

Assault health - 150

Engineer health - 165

Heavy health - 200

Medic health - 225

Radio op health - 115

Spec ops health - 125

Operator health - 350

Mk-38 range increased to - 17500 from 14500 Added bullet piercing.

Lowered spine pod rpm to 15 from 25

increased reserve ammo for lmgs.

increased spread inc by .3 for lmgs

Removed old animations

ACR - Damage range increased, Damage now matches 6.8 damage model (now competes with the scar)

Scar - increased damage range

M4 - Damage range increased

Corrected some street lights that should have been landscapable

Revamped the Civilian Intake Garage's 'disable bus' option: Now keeps track of the number of 'disabled' buses. The 'purchase bus' button becomes 'reactivate bus' if there are any disabled buses

Set up the LHA6 to automatically join group 2 on new file

Set up Winter to automatically be in the 'first slot' of the first group when starting a new file

Fixed the Weapon Range Indicators option not properly functioning when turned off

