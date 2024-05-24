 Skip to content

The Use of Life update for 24 May 2024

Update : Ver.0.5.02

Hello everyone,

Thank you playing The Use of Life!
We have updated the game to Ver.0.5.02. Here are the bug fixes and changes.

◆ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where playing a certain sound effect would cause the game to freeze (e.g. the spider event at Arthus Ridge, the wounded man event in the Forest of the Great Tree, etc.)
  • Fixed a bug where the White Grimoire's effect (reducing MP cost) would not be applied properly to certain skills after a Retry or when the game was loaded.

We hope you continue to enjoy The Use of Life!
Playism

