Patch 3.1.3 - Bug fixes, Cloak Physics & more

DPS Meter bug fixes. Should now properly report DPS instead of total damage.

The UI should now block clicks from triggering movement in the Left Click to move setting.

Object detection is more strict now for left clicks. Left clicking should only work to interact with objects that are gatherable or have an important interaction.

Scrolling the camera should only occur when the game is in focus. We will add the hotkey setting for next build, which should be tomorrow.

Single right clicks will now bring up a context menu, instead of ctrl+right click.

Open Nearby Corpses - Left clicking will open corpses and players can keybind "Open Nearby Corpses" to show all non-empty loot windows nearby. The loot windows can be closed by looting, closing them manually, or running away from the corpse.

GCD reduced to 400ms, from 700ms.

Cloak Physics - More cloaks now have some physics applied thanks to the absolute beast @Caleb Best ! We will continue adding this effect to other obtainable cloaks soon.

Skinning Corpses can now be performed via the right-click context menu. This will make skinning knives more in line with other gathering tools and offer a variety of options to begin the skinning process. (Note: Should we re-enable the corpse hover outline when using the targeting system to skin? Let us know )

Unity Analytics has been set-up in the project so we can begin gathering information to improve performance. We'll be able to monitor FPS and resource usage across different hardware setups so we can make Ethyrial run super smooth on more systems. You can simply opt-out of this during the prompt if you don't want to share these performance metrics.