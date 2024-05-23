 Skip to content

Fenrir's Prelude update for 23 May 2024

2.3.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14475448 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed more dialogue missing name boxes
  • Fixed an issue with hot spring sprites
  • Reduced hot spring time, player can now press button to exit hot spring
  • Fixed issue with some maps missing new battle backs
  • Fixed issue with an achievement not activating
  • Fixed NG+
  • Changed some dialogue
  • Crazy and Free has been nerfed
  • Brutalized minor nerf
  • Fixed areas where transfer events did not work
  • Fixed issues with sequence breaking

Changed depots in betatest branch

View more data in app history for build 14475448
Windows English Fenrir's Prequel Content Depot 1528521
