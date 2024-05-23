- Fixed more dialogue missing name boxes
- Fixed an issue with hot spring sprites
- Reduced hot spring time, player can now press button to exit hot spring
- Fixed issue with some maps missing new battle backs
- Fixed issue with an achievement not activating
- Fixed NG+
- Changed some dialogue
- Crazy and Free has been nerfed
- Brutalized minor nerf
- Fixed areas where transfer events did not work
- Fixed issues with sequence breaking
Fenrir's Prelude update for 23 May 2024
2.3.0 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 14475448
Windows English Fenrir's Prequel Content Depot 1528521
Changed depots in betatest branch