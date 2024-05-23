2024.5.23.1416 - Value user gathers, fix for audio device freeze and more

Hello everyone! I'm still recovering a bit, so I went through some smaller funner things today. So here's a few small cool things!

Oh I also managed to fix the freezing thing when connecting/disconnecting audio!

New Features:

Add ability to tint sprite glyphs (requested by @_deltawolf, issue #1469)

-- You can mark sprites to be globally tintable on DynamicSpriteFont, by checking "Tintable" on each glyph

-- You can also override tinting behavior using "tint=true/false" syntax for the sprite tag

Add BooleanUserOverrideGather (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #1014)

-- This functions like normal ValueUserOverride<bool>

-- However it also computes aggregate values for all users present in the session (uses Default value if given user doesn't have an override)

-- The aggregate values are: Any, None, All, TrueCount and FalseCount

Add NumericUserOverrideGather<T> (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #1014)

-- This functions like normal ValueUserOverride<T> with T being a numeric type

-- It also computes aggregate values for all users present in the session (default value is used for users who are not overriden)

-- Aggregate values are Min, Max, Sum and Average

Added RoundedCornerRadius to CircleSegmentShaderMesh (requested by @modernballoonie, issue #2080)

Add MMC24 special badges (requested by @medravr, icons by @anthroanim)

Tweaks:

Parameter parsing for RTF tags is now more robust and able to skip starting & ending whitespaces

Add mechanism that inherits setting values from the machine settings when the setting first initializes for a logged in user

-- Some setting types are excluded from this - notably host access & bans

-- This fixes new user settings set in the intro wizard not persisting after user registers account (reported by @zbossgamer, issue #1951)

Locale:

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete

Bugfixes: