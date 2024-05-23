 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Resonite update for 23 May 2024

2024.5.23.1416 - Value user gathers, fix for audio device freeze and more

Share · View all patches · Build 14475439 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 00:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! I'm still recovering a bit, so I went through some smaller funner things today. So here's a few small cool things!

Oh I also managed to fix the freezing thing when connecting/disconnecting audio!

New Features:

  • Add ability to tint sprite glyphs (requested by @_deltawolf, issue #1469)
    -- You can mark sprites to be globally tintable on DynamicSpriteFont, by checking "Tintable" on each glyph
    -- You can also override tinting behavior using "tint=true/false" syntax for the sprite tag

  • Add BooleanUserOverrideGather (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #1014)
    -- This functions like normal ValueUserOverride<bool>
    -- However it also computes aggregate values for all users present in the session (uses Default value if given user doesn't have an override)
    -- The aggregate values are: Any, None, All, TrueCount and FalseCount

  • Add NumericUserOverrideGather<T> (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #1014)
    -- This functions like normal ValueUserOverride<T> with T being a numeric type
    -- It also computes aggregate values for all users present in the session (default value is used for users who are not overriden)
    -- Aggregate values are Min, Max, Sum and Average

  • Added RoundedCornerRadius to CircleSegmentShaderMesh (requested by @modernballoonie, issue #2080)

  • Add MMC24 special badges (requested by @medravr, icons by @anthroanim)

Tweaks:

  • Parameter parsing for RTF tags is now more robust and able to skip starting & ending whitespaces
  • Add mechanism that inherits setting values from the machine settings when the setting first initializes for a logged in user
    -- Some setting types are excluded from this - notably host access & bans
    -- This fixes new user settings set in the intro wizard not persisting after user registers account (reported by @zbossgamer, issue #1951)

Locale:

  • Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
  • Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther
  • Merged German locale update by @muppeq
  • Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc
  • Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete

Bugfixes:

  • Fix a deadlock when re-scanning audio devices on change, resulting in random freeze when audio devices are connected or disconnected (reported by @mrkbx, @shiftyscales, @ohzee, niddey, @dustysprinkles, dragos240, @inucune, issue #1739)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2519832
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2519833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link