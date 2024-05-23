2024.5.23.1416 - Value user gathers, fix for audio device freeze and more

Hello everyone! I'm still recovering a bit, so I went through some smaller funner things today. So here's a few small cool things!
Oh I also managed to fix the freezing thing when connecting/disconnecting audio!
New Features:
-
Add ability to tint sprite glyphs (requested by @_deltawolf, issue #1469)
-- You can mark sprites to be globally tintable on DynamicSpriteFont, by checking "Tintable" on each glyph
-- You can also override tinting behavior using "tint=true/false" syntax for the sprite tag
-
Add BooleanUserOverrideGather (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #1014)
-- This functions like normal ValueUserOverride<bool>
-- However it also computes aggregate values for all users present in the session (uses Default value if given user doesn't have an override)
-- The aggregate values are: Any, None, All, TrueCount and FalseCount
-
Add NumericUserOverrideGather<T> (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #1014)
-- This functions like normal ValueUserOverride<T> with T being a numeric type
-- It also computes aggregate values for all users present in the session (default value is used for users who are not overriden)
-- Aggregate values are Min, Max, Sum and Average
-
Added RoundedCornerRadius to CircleSegmentShaderMesh (requested by @modernballoonie, issue #2080)
-
Add MMC24 special badges (requested by @medravr, icons by @anthroanim)
Tweaks:
- Parameter parsing for RTF tags is now more robust and able to skip starting & ending whitespaces
- Add mechanism that inherits setting values from the machine settings when the setting first initializes for a logged in user
-- Some setting types are excluded from this - notably host access & bans
-- This fixes new user settings set in the intro wizard not persisting after user registers account (reported by @zbossgamer, issue #1951)
Locale:
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther
- Merged German locale update by @muppeq
- Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc
- Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete
Bugfixes:
- Fix a deadlock when re-scanning audio devices on change, resulting in random freeze when audio devices are connected or disconnected (reported by @mrkbx, @shiftyscales, @ohzee, niddey, @dustysprinkles, dragos240, @inucune, issue #1739)
