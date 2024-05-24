05.23.24: Patch Update

For Release Candidate 0.1.16

Optimizations, Various collision bugs and exploits fixed,

Updated targeted aim cursor

Removed map holes and collision areas

Some minor texture optimization updates for characters and maps

Classes bug fixed, Classes rebalanced and upgrade costs reduced

Kitchen Knives Level 6 damage updated

Fire Shard, Shield Smash card info clarified

Thunder Bow Damage increased

Forage has been rebalanced, lowered penalty

Co-Op: Resurrecting a friend is now easier!

Updated join code

Discord link in settings

Addressed chest spawning issue

Credits

Once again, the devs all thank you for the wonderful support, and keep those comments coming so we can all improve on your Necromantic experience!