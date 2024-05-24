 Skip to content

Necromantic update for 24 May 2024

05.23.24: Patch Update

Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For Release Candidate 0.1.16

  • Optimizations, Various collision bugs and exploits fixed,
  • Updated targeted aim cursor
  • Removed map holes and collision areas
  • Some minor texture optimization updates for characters and maps
  • Classes bug fixed, Classes rebalanced and upgrade costs reduced
  • Kitchen Knives Level 6 damage updated
  • Fire Shard, Shield Smash card info clarified
  • Thunder Bow Damage increased
  • Forage has been rebalanced, lowered penalty
  • Co-Op: Resurrecting a friend is now easier!
  • Updated join code
  • Discord link in settings
  • Addressed chest spawning issue
  • Credits

Once again, the devs all thank you for the wonderful support, and keep those comments coming so we can all improve on your Necromantic experience!

