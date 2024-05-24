05.23.24: Patch Update

For Release Candidate 0.1.16
- Optimizations, Various collision bugs and exploits fixed,
- Updated targeted aim cursor
- Removed map holes and collision areas
- Some minor texture optimization updates for characters and maps
- Classes bug fixed, Classes rebalanced and upgrade costs reduced
- Kitchen Knives Level 6 damage updated
- Fire Shard, Shield Smash card info clarified
- Thunder Bow Damage increased
- Forage has been rebalanced, lowered penalty
- Co-Op: Resurrecting a friend is now easier!
- Updated join code
- Discord link in settings
- Addressed chest spawning issue
- Credits
Once again, the devs all thank you for the wonderful support, and keep those comments coming so we can all improve on your Necromantic experience!
Changed files in this update