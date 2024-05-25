High Scores System (now available in v0.7), and Roadmap

Flags and High Scores

Version 0.7 adds flags to Tower Knight -- plant flags on vacant tiles, Ramparts, or Scouts to increase your score. Your high score will only update if you achieve victory, so you will need to balance expanding land and capturing enemy towers.

What's Next?

Version 0.7.#

The next update will include a control to fast forward enemy waves. I expect to make a few more minor updates to 0.7 to make the game systems more clear -- so if you have any quality of life requests now is a great time to let me know either on the discussions page or on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vMmVxYuYbg

Version 0.8

Version 0.8 will introduce the next major graphics update. In version 0.8 I plan to update all of the towers, the fountain, the treasure chest, and the terrain. Version 0.8 will also include new images on the card, and a legend that shows which cards are Common, Uncommon, and Rare. For those curious, the breakdown is:

Common: Archer, Cannon, Trees, Stones, Fountain, Chest, Extra Energy

Uncommon: Rampart, Scout

Rare: Dexterity, Health, Strength, Dexterity, Destroy, Flag

Version 0.9

In version 0.9 I plan to let the player configure their knight's stats and starting deck. I plan to make it cost max health and max energy, and maybe even debt (negative coins) to purchase starting cards.

Version 0.10

Version 0.10 might be the last update before exiting early access and releasing 1.0. In v0.10 I plan to add a save/load system, achievements, and Steam Leaderboards.

Thank You

Developing Tower Knight has been a blast, and I can't wait to get the next batch of features out to you all. I used to make mobile game on iOS, but I felt like my efforts were stumbling in a void. On Steam, however, I get to hear from all of you. Whether it is on Discord, the Steam Page discussions, or a review on the Steam Page, I really appreciate it all.