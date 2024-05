I began developing this game in November of 2023 and now its finally out on Steam. If you encounter any bugs, please let me know and leave a review!

In this game you play as Paula, a young nurse working in a hospital. You take over a night shift for one of your colleagues but soon discover that more sinister things are going on. Will you survive the night? Talk to ghosts, banish evil spirits and uncover Paula's past through phone calls, lore and more!