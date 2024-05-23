Small hotfix

Here a new small fix is out.

Disabled cargo from savegame (This needs some work and will be fixed soon)

Made fuel usage dependent on in-game time instead of real time

Fixed problem where loading a save game would cause FPS to drop to almost zero (There was a problem with cargo losing references and spawning thousands of objects which killed performance)

Improved the crane so that it correctly removes the cargo from the cargo area after loading it onto the ship

NOTE Cargo missions are now disabled from the savegame, please complete the cargo missions before you save, else it will get lost. We need to do some more work on how the cargo and missions gets saved and we hope to have that sorted out very soon!