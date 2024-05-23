 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ships At Sea update for 23 May 2024

Small hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14475115 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 23:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here a new small fix is out.

  • Disabled cargo from savegame (This needs some work and will be fixed soon)
  • Made fuel usage dependent on in-game time instead of real time
  • Fixed problem where loading a save game would cause FPS to drop to almost zero (There was a problem with cargo losing references and spawning thousands of objects which killed performance)
  • Improved the crane so that it correctly removes the cargo from the cargo area after loading it onto the ship

NOTE Cargo missions are now disabled from the savegame, please complete the cargo missions before you save, else it will get lost. We need to do some more work on how the cargo and missions gets saved and we hope to have that sorted out very soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1266542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link