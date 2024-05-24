 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Synergy update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix #3 - 24/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14475008 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're pushing a third hotfix, this one specifically for a single bug - but an annoying one.
We're also aware of an issue where, sometimes, UI buttons (like destroying a building, or accelerating time) do not work as intended on click. However, you should still be able to use them with the keyboard shortcuts

We're actively working on this and will push a fix as soon as possible! We're also working on crashes that still happens to some of you. Thanks a lot once again for all your feedback!

Hotfix #3 - 24/05/2024

  • Fixed a bug where, when reloading a save, citizens assignation in buildings was not conform to when the save occured

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1989071
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1989072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link