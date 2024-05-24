Hello everyone!

We're pushing a third hotfix, this one specifically for a single bug - but an annoying one.

We're also aware of an issue where, sometimes, UI buttons (like destroying a building, or accelerating time) do not work as intended on click. However, you should still be able to use them with the keyboard shortcuts

We're actively working on this and will push a fix as soon as possible! We're also working on crashes that still happens to some of you. Thanks a lot once again for all your feedback!

Hotfix #3 - 24/05/2024