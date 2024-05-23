May 23rd Patch

Balance Changes
Rocket Trooper Rework
- This is now an Anti-Mech unit. It prioritizes targeting mechs.
- Only one Rocket Trooper is spawned when the card is played.
- Now a special range boost is applied when targeting a mech. (+120 Range)
- Rocket projectile changed to Seeker Missile.
- Range increased to 150 from 100.
- Attack increased to 60 from 30.
- Rate of fire slightly increased.
Infantry Changes
- Damage reduced to 20 from 25
- Rate of fire slightly increased to keep DPS the same as before.
- This makes infantry slightly better against groups.
Doomba Changes
- Doomba now stuns enemies inside when it is destroyed.
- If the Doomba self-destructs, this stun effect is greatly increased and applies to enemies nearby the Doomba.
- This stun scales with the number of units inside the Doomba.
- Explosion visuals updated to show the effect radius.
Coop Updates
- New Conversation and Tip buttons added. (50 conversations so far!)
- You can now ZOOM when viewing card details. (right click, or right trigger)
Misc Updates
- You now have to release the interact button inside the Command Tank before you can exit. This will fix the issue where you could enter and immediately exit the Command Tank by holding down the button for too long.
- Added a "Hop out for ally" message when a friendly mech is near your base and low HP.
- Added a "Too far from base" message when players try to spawn units on the opponent's side of the field.
- Fixed a good amount of bugs.
Changed files in this update