Hard Mode Out Now!

Hello everyone!

Since launch, the most requested feature for Crow Country has been a new hard mode.

Today we're very pleased to announce that the new 'MURDER OF CROWS' mode is out!

Resources are more limited

Enemies are more aggressive

You can't run while seriously hurt

New rank requirements

Bonus unlockable for completing hard mode

The new mode is available right away, for first time players and seasoned Crow Pros alike!

We've also included some additional changes to this build:

Better full-screen handling

Small bugfixes

Small typo fixes

We hope you'll enjoy 'MURDER OF CROWS' mode

Tom & Adam