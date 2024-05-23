[BETA] Patch #3 - New Ability, 28 Steam Achievements, Balances

Please go to properties → Betas → RemakePlaytest branch to be able to play the new beta!
New Ability: Asteroid Defense System
Your ships have been equipped with the latest experimental tech, the Asteroid Defense System (A.D.S)! Designed to withstand the strongest impacts from asteroids, this shield provides a lifeline in the most dire situation.
PATCH #3
NEW
- Added Ability Asteroid Defense System
- Added 28 Steam Achievements
- Added "Controls" Menu
BALANCING
- Increased Asteroid Spawn Rate
- Increased Player Move Speed
OPTIMIZATION AND FIXES
- Optimized Steam Achievements code to prevent future problems
- Fixed "Pacifist" achievements unlocking after death
- Fixed "Still As A Statue" achievements unlocking after death
- Fixed game closing when pressing "Escape" after death
Changed depots in remakeplaytest branch