[BETA] Patch #3 - New Ability, 28 Steam Achievements, Balances

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Please go to properties → Betas → RemakePlaytest branch to be able to play the new beta!

New Ability: Asteroid Defense System

Your ships have been equipped with the latest experimental tech, the Asteroid Defense System (A.D.S)! Designed to withstand the strongest impacts from asteroids, this shield provides a lifeline in the most dire situation.

PATCH #3

NEW

Added Ability Asteroid Defense System

Added 28 Steam Achievements

Added "Controls" Menu

BALANCING

Increased Asteroid Spawn Rate

Increased Player Move Speed

OPTIMIZATION AND FIXES