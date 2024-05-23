 Skip to content

Rocky Mayhem update for 23 May 2024

[BETA] Patch #3 - New Ability, 28 Steam Achievements, Balances

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Please go to properties → Betas → RemakePlaytest branch to be able to play the new beta!

New Ability: Asteroid Defense System

Your ships have been equipped with the latest experimental tech, the Asteroid Defense System (A.D.S)! Designed to withstand the strongest impacts from asteroids, this shield provides a lifeline in the most dire situation.

PATCH #3

NEW

  • Added Ability Asteroid Defense System
  • Added 28 Steam Achievements
  • Added "Controls" Menu
BALANCING
  • Increased Asteroid Spawn Rate
  • Increased Player Move Speed
OPTIMIZATION AND FIXES
  • Optimized Steam Achievements code to prevent future problems
  • Fixed "Pacifist" achievements unlocking after death
  • Fixed "Still As A Statue" achievements unlocking after death
  • Fixed game closing when pressing "Escape" after death

