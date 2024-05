Share · View all patches · Build 14474910 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

New entity and more stuff in the Mall

-Added entity Despair

-Added more stores

-Added more to the procedural generation

-Added more posters

-Added more variation to some existing areas

-Removed Swallow's immunity to fireflare

-Made the red candy effect slightly less intense

-Some small tweaks