Share · View all patches · Build 14474800 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

It's been a few weeks, but we've got some nice little changes today.

Gameplay:

-Pickaxe can now be thrown in a one block high corridor without hitting the roof or floor.

-Level timers increased on level Ossuary 9, 4 & 7.

-Gargoyle now displays the correct biome sprite when destroyed.

Daily Challenge:

-Fireball shooters added to Jungle levels (will cause chaos).

-Variation added to some of the level creation.