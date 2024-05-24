PATCH 0.9.2 - BADDER BOSSES

Share · View all patches · Build 14474745 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 01:09:17 UTC by Wendy

BADDER BOSSES

This patch introduces a new challenge mode: Badder Bosses, which adds new and unique challenge content to each boss, such as additional stages, new enemies, and different attack patterns.

NEW FINAL TEMPLE OFFERING

After selecting your six abilities, the final temple offering now presents three random drop bonus choices. These drop bonuses are reduced in strength compared to normal drops, but are automatically applied on every kill and assist. These kill bonuses add another aspect of strategy and improvisation to each playthrough.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS

New level (Gloom - Upsilon Sector)

Gloom levels now have random weather variation.

New details added in the final Forest level.

Mechs have gained a new teleport ability which they may use strategically.

Various audio improvements.

Fireball: Reduced self amplified damage amount by 20%. Updated size growth to reflect how much extra damage will be done (grows larger with damage from friends).

Updraft: Reduced based wind jump shaft uplift power by 16%.

Blink: Reduced base lightning blink dash distance by 20%.

Dual Sentries: Increased base damage by 20%.

Gale Force: Increased base damage by 50% and increased max charge damage multiplier by 25%.

Next Attack drop: Updated to be green to avoid confusion with flux drops.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where the top event bar could stop displaying for the rest of a session.

Multiplayer: Fixed a rare issue where a client could not see their upgrade offerings, forcing them to have to select them blindly. This has been a difficult and tricky issue to address, but we are 98% sure we have eliminated it. Please let us know if you encounter this issue after the patch!

Stone Fury: Fixed failure to redirect boulders. Fixed issue with hitting enemies at point blank distances.

Magnus: Substantial performance improvements to moving platforms.

Keepers: Substantial performance improvements following keeper death.

Icelands: Adjusted some lighting conditions to not be as bright.

Time Trial: Fixed a bug when flux was picked up that was multiplying the time added for each player. It is now a set 15 seconds per flux, regardless of player count.

Plus many more smaller tweaks and bug fixes.