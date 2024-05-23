 Skip to content

Writeway update for 23 May 2024

Update Notes May 23

Share · View all patches · Build 14474615 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 22:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes some fixes to keep your journaling experience running smoothly. To keep up with the latest Writeway news, follow @writewayhq on Instagram.

