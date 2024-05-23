This update includes some fixes to keep your journaling experience running smoothly. To keep up with the latest Writeway news, follow @writewayhq on Instagram.
Writeway update for 23 May 2024
Update Notes May 23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2736741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update