This is the first of four art updates I have planned for Atlas Ablaze. This one comes with 7 additional pieces of art scattered throughout the game, but I have a lot more planned for future updates.
As heads up, I work pretty slowly, but I plan to have a total of 32 new pieces of art added into the game by the time all of the updates are complete.
Enjoy! <3
Atlas Ablaze update for 23 May 2024
ART UODATE 1 OF 4
