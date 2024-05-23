ART UODATE 1 OF 4

 Skip to content

Atlas Ablaze update for 23 May 2024

23 May 2024

This is the first of four art updates I have planned for Atlas Ablaze. This one comes with 7 additional pieces of art scattered throughout the game, but I have a lot more planned for future updates.
As heads up, I work pretty slowly, but I plan to have a total of 32 new pieces of art added into the game by the time all of the updates are complete.

Enjoy! <3

