-- fixed potential soft lock when breaking large stalactite in bat cave
-- fixed potential flickering in very very very late game area
-- adjusted a few vines to remove some misleading single pixels gaps in map visibility
-- fixed issue where kangaroo would on one occasion spawn one tile above the ground
-- fixed black screen when exiting from a certain area and starting a new game
ANIMAL WELL update for 23 May 2024
Some more small fixes
