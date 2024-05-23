 Skip to content

ANIMAL WELL update for 23 May 2024

Some more small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14474538 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- fixed potential soft lock when breaking large stalactite in bat cave
-- fixed potential flickering in very very very late game area
-- adjusted a few vines to remove some misleading single pixels gaps in map visibility
-- fixed issue where kangaroo would on one occasion spawn one tile above the ground
-- fixed black screen when exiting from a certain area and starting a new game

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Magic Jar Content Depot 813231
