 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Avium update for 23 May 2024

Avium Patch 19

Share · View all patches · Build 14474139 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 21:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Minor improvements to Lower Avium Sequence.

    • Components no longer despawn after time limit is reached

  • Minor improvements to Official Ending sequence.

    • Improved lighting

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2622851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link