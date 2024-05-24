Soul Dossier Version Update Announcement for May 24th

Dear Investigators,

The Soul Dossier system is scheduled for a version update at 10:00 on May 24th (UTC/GMT: +8:00). The update is expected to take approximately 180 minutes, and the servers will be restarted during this time. Players currently online will be forcibly logged off. Please log off in advance to avoid any loss. We will notify you once the servers are back online. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to your simulated training and thank you for your understanding. As compensation for this update, the following rewards will be distributed: Spirit Coins x10,000, Good Fortune Treasure Box x1, Carefree Wine x1, Double Spirit Coins Card x3.

Welfare Features

"Weekly Free Characters"

Investigator Faction: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grudge Spirit Faction: Ba Chi Da Ren, Nie Xiaoqian, Spoon Demon, Yu Ji

➢ Special Investigator Exclusive Additional Weekly Free Characters

Investigator Faction: Nangong Yichen, Wei Qingyu, Qing Hong, Yan Chixia, Xia Shiyu, Bian Que, He Ruoyao, Ao Feng, Zhiqiu Yiye

Simulated Grudge Spirit Faction: Bai Qiulian, Lei Zhenzi, Xingtian, Hei Wuchang, Xiao Zhu

New Activity Additions

"Theme Treasure Box: Lily of the Valley Fairy"

"The dreamy whispers of the lily of the valley drift with the breeze, softly chanting the length of summer under the leaves."

Activity Time: May 24, 2024 - June 21, 2024

In the Lily of the Valley Fairy event, Xiao Zhu - Lily of the Valley Fairy · Spider series can be obtained in the Heaven's Choice Treasure Box. Accumulate draws without repetition for a limited-time discount.

In the Lily of the Valley Fairy event, Wei Qingyu - Lily of the Valley Fairy · Peach Blossom series and You Yue - Lily of the Valley Fairy · Blue Flame series costumes can be obtained in the Theme Treasure Box; accumulate 500 draws to exchange for any piece of clothing; collect the full series to exchange for an exclusive hair color.

"A Zi & Guess Guess"

"Decide to play rock-paper-scissors with the lucky spider! Do you take the good and leave, or fight to the end?"

Activity Time: Starting after the update on May 24, 2024

Activity Rules:

Use the "Rock-Paper-Scissors Ticket" to play rock-paper-scissors with the spider. Win to accumulate 1 point, lose to deduct 1 point, a draw keeps the score unchanged.

Accumulate points to reach 3, 8, 15, 20, 30 points to unlock corresponding rewards, with the quality of rewards increasing at each level.

When choosing to receive a reward, you will receive the highest unlocked level reward (cannot obtain previous level rewards) and reset the score progress bar.

After every three losses or draws, you can get 1 encouragement star, up to a maximum of 30 encouragement stars, and 1 encouragement star can be exchanged for 1 point progress.

"Good Fortune Gift Pack Rotation"

"Good luck is coming~ I wish you good luck~"

Activity Time: May 24, 2024 - June 7, 2024

"New Additions to the Mystic Silver Store"

"Mystic silver weaves gifts, enjoying the warmth of affection."

The Mystic Silver Store selects high-popularity costumes, and Mystic Silver can be exchanged for special costumes in the store.

Mystic Silver can be obtained by drawing special theme treasure boxes, Good Fortune Treasure Boxes, etc.

The Mystic Silver Store will rotate periodically, and the Mystic Silver will not be cleared.

New Features & Adjustments

New settlement interface display function added.

All sound effects have been adjusted and optimized for volume. It is recommended that players reconfigure and adjust all sound effects after entering the game.

Balance Adjustments

Spirit Investigator Ling Zhengying

Slightly increased damage to summoned creatures.

Reduced physical consumption required for right-click charging.

Reduced the probability of losing both spirits after losing the non-poison spirit.

Auxiliary Star - Right Assistant

Reduced the trigger cooldown time.

Simulated Grudge Spirit Bai Qiulian

Reduced the size of the 1st skill bubble of the Simulated Grudge Spirit Bai Qiulian.

New Additions to the Dressing Room

New to the Heaven's Choice Treasure Box: Xiao Zhu - Lily of the Valley Fairy · Spider series.

New to the Theme Treasure Box: Wei Qingyu - Lily of the Valley Fairy · Peach Blossom series, You Yue - Lily of the Valley Fairy · Blue Flame series.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the sound effect for the Xiaoli - Chu Renmei skin was lost.

Fixed the abnormal use of the Ramen & Resurrection Spell items.

Fixed the issue where the Spirit Investigator Bian Que could refresh skill cooldown times by charging.

Fixed the issue of the invincible point next to the Simulated Grudge Spirit's spawn point on Temple Map A.

