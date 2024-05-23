 Skip to content

Little Kitty, Big City update for 23 May 2024

Update Notes for 5/23/24

Share · View all patches · Build 14474006 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • bones and rubber ducks will reset their positions on load unless they were used to progress "their quest"
  • soccer balls now no longer save their position unless you've completed their individual net quest - if you haven't completed it, the ball will reset on each load
  • slight wall jump improvements to make it harder to do them accidentally
  • made it a tad easier to cling to a wall for a wall slide
  • improvements to ledge climbing overall
    -- ledge climbing onto a thin ledge will now no longer force you to keep moving forward and drop off the other side - you will now stop
  • precision jumping visuals are now a bit more accurate and will "snap" to the legde if you can ledge climb to give you more of a visual indicator for success
  • added a visual paw indicator feedback when it snaps
  • updated the precision jump dot lines to be more accurate
  • fixed birds getting stuck on you if you caught one and immediately got scared
  • doggo balls will now reset to their spawn position on loading if they haven't been put in the hole
  • the blue rooftop bin and the conv store fan will now reset their positions on load if they havent been used to complete their quest - after the quest is complete, they save their position
  • fixed being able to get a prompt for crawling while pulling a bin
  • lots of collision updates, fixes and improvements
  • fixed a case where the construction yard failsafe for hiding the blue bin wasn't working
  • fish now reset their position on load unless they are eaten
  • fixed not being able to get on top of the kyoto style house
  • fixed the aim paws not aiming off of tall drops
  • if you precision onto ivy, you'll now auto cling/climb
  • fixed a bug that caused the game to play slowly if you caught a bird and tripped a human right after
  • fixed not being able to pull bins in non-english languages
  • kitty will pause when sneaking now when you stop moving instead of transitioning back to an idle state

