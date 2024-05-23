Update Notes for 5/23/24

- bones and rubber ducks will reset their positions on load unless they were used to progress "their quest"
- soccer balls now no longer save their position unless you've completed their individual net quest - if you haven't completed it, the ball will reset on each load
- slight wall jump improvements to make it harder to do them accidentally
- made it a tad easier to cling to a wall for a wall slide
- improvements to ledge climbing overall
-- ledge climbing onto a thin ledge will now no longer force you to keep moving forward and drop off the other side - you will now stop
- precision jumping visuals are now a bit more accurate and will "snap" to the legde if you can ledge climb to give you more of a visual indicator for success
- added a visual paw indicator feedback when it snaps
- updated the precision jump dot lines to be more accurate
- fixed birds getting stuck on you if you caught one and immediately got scared
- doggo balls will now reset to their spawn position on loading if they haven't been put in the hole
- the blue rooftop bin and the conv store fan will now reset their positions on load if they havent been used to complete their quest - after the quest is complete, they save their position
- fixed being able to get a prompt for crawling while pulling a bin
- lots of collision updates, fixes and improvements
- fixed a case where the construction yard failsafe for hiding the blue bin wasn't working
- fish now reset their position on load unless they are eaten
- fixed not being able to get on top of the kyoto style house
- fixed the aim paws not aiming off of tall drops
- if you precision onto ivy, you'll now auto cling/climb
- fixed a bug that caused the game to play slowly if you caught a bird and tripped a human right after
- fixed not being able to pull bins in non-english languages
- kitty will pause when sneaking now when you stop moving instead of transitioning back to an idle state
Little Kitty, Big City update for 23 May 2024
Update Notes for 5/23/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
