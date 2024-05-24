BLACKTOP HOOPS VR 1.1 IS HERE!

Hey Hoopers!

Get ready for even more excitement with our latest update! We've fine-tuned game play, fixed bugs, and added some awesome new features to keep you hooked. Dive in now and experience the next level of Blacktop Hoops VR!

Creator Camera

Capture your best moments on the court with the new creator camera from the in-game pause menu. Whether it's a spectacular dunk or a game-winning shot, you can now easily record and share your highlights from Single Player Mode and Casual & Custom Matches.

General Fixes

Campaign Fixes

Reset Campaign - The player is able to reset campaign progression.

Multiplayer Fixes

Emotes Update - Emotes will not lock a player in 3rd person camera

Mic Audio - General audio improvements

Modifiers - Having modifiers turned on in single player should not enable them in multiplayer.

End-of-match UI - New look on post game summary board.

General Patch Fixes

Mamba Mode - Fixes to mechanics

Player's wrist angle - Wrist angle will save and will change on the correct hand

SFX - General audio improvements

Leaderboards - Leaderboards only display multiplayer stats. No longer tracking both single player and multiplayer games.

Spectating - We have reintroduced the spectator camera system to allow you to watch your friends and record the action while you play on the Blacktop. Remember, holding A, B, X, and Y individually will save 4 camera angles.

🚀 Stay Active Online!

Keep the excitement going by staying active in our Discord server and following our socials! Tag us at #blacktophoopsvr to share your experiences and connect with other players.

Get ready to ball up and level up your gaming experience with these awesome updates! See you on the court! 🏀