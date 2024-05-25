Star Mars (Technical Update)

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello everyone! While working on reducing the game's file sizes, I noticed that Ren'Py was lowering the brightness of the images in the game. Initially, I tried to make the images brighter in Photoshop, but it seems I saved them in the wrong profile, causing the images in the game to appear dull.

I've gone through all the game files and made the images more vibrant, so now the girls won't look so dull.

Reduced the game size for easier downloading.

Made the images in the game brighter.

Star Mars: School Adventures

It looks like we're in for new adventures in a school full of futanari girls.

Don't underestimate Earth's medicine. Your body has been restored, and your soul sent to another galaxy has returned home. But while you were away from Earth, there was another leak from the bio-laboratories, a dangerous mutagen that alters women's DNA and turns them into futanari. Scientists are trying to create a vaccine. The few women who have not undergone mutations are surrounded by cool guys, making them even more out of reach for ordinary nerds.

If you remember, I wrote about how the hard drive I was working on was damaged due to a motherboard malfunction.

I sent the hard drive for data recovery, but it didn't help much. Many necessary files were lost and damaged. To avoid doing the same work twice, I decided to continue the game by changing the setting. The choice was between fantasy and school. Since the beginning of Star Mars was in the ordinary world, I decided not to complicate things and chose a school theme. Since I'm starting from scratch, I decided to use the new, more detailed Genesis 9 characters.

Starting over from scratch can be tough, but I believe we can make it work.