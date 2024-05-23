 Skip to content

Rebornia update for 23 May 2024

[0.6.0] Character Customization

Build 14473828 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 20:59:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the latest update: Character Customization. Now, players have the power to refine their in-game avatars to match their personal style. Tweak everything from the hues of clothing, skin, hair, and facial hair, and seamlessly transition between male and female characters to create the desired effect.

