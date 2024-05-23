V. 3.40 "The Ultimate Calming Update"

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

ATTENTION: If you haven't yet: go to BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas -> and opt into this update by selecting the beta branch. This is to reduce unwanted update downloads for people on the stable main branch.

Added level 63

After many weeks of work, level 63 is finally here. To put it lightly, this level is massive. It contains three distinct parts: The Canyons, The Floating Isles, and The Eastern Village.

The Floating Isles are in the center of the map and are where you spawn. They are a set of earthy floating islands with varying sizes. There are special islands such as ones with many cacti, ones with a waterfall coming out of clouds, ones with a shrine, and ones with very large trees. There are some other, more generic islands, some with water and some without.

The Canyons is the area closest to the isles. The Canyons are very reminiscent of the level 37 mountain segment, containing many orange mountains segmented by bridges. There is a valley in the middle with several waterfalls and rivers.

The Eastern Village is a large Asian village on an even larger floating island. The Eastern Village is much more stylized compared to the rest of the map, and is the farthest away from spawn. It is connected to spawn by a very large bridge.

All in all, level 63 is a massive space to hang out and chill, as it contains no entities. It is meant to be a very relaxing level.

Added new music to the red poolrooms

Another incredible theme by @LunaNightZ on our discord has been added to the game. Thanks!

Added some graphical improvements to level 16

Some things, such as the snow texture and variance in the landscape have been adjusted slightly.

Join our discord https://discord.gg/Px6jpjFEt6

Wishlist our other game Bread or Dead VR and try the playtest

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2380600/Bread_or_Dead/