- Terror's Talons ability now allows moving unit in any direction
- Added "stunts" to Omenroad results screen
- Can now click Peril button to make peril and odes screen stay up
- Can now view character sheets on nodemap by pressing back button on controller
- Thuuedra Fling ability now always shows on ability bar
- Adjusted some npcs to not spawn with combat modifiers
- Wolves can no longer lunge while pinned
- His One True Knife can now use teleport ability when hidden
- UI spacing adjustments, especially for smaller resolutions using "Bigger" UI size and translations; improved dialogs include Odes selection, in-game Peril + Odes view, results screen
- Fixed bug where Wisdom showed Omenroad text in all cases
- Fixed bug where A Walk in the Unlight page 1 capstone plot heroes could end up with negative health after being maimed
- Fixed bug where "The Artist" portrait achievement couldn't be unlocked
- Fixed bug where defeating Malthides wouldn't unlock item and achievement
- Fixed bug where saving a game during a comic after a choice but before a mission starts would result in an endless "Constructing mission" message on load
- Fixed bug where Beguiling Fanatic map would end before collecting rewards
- Fixed bug where ability shrine choice popups showed level up stats
- Added another fix for Starwing causing a crash
- Several German and Chinese translation fixes
- Typo fixes, various comic adjustments
Wildermyth update for 23 May 2024
1.16+538 Omenroad Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
