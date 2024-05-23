 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wildermyth update for 23 May 2024

1.16+538 Omenroad Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14473698 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 20:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Terror's Talons ability now allows moving unit in any direction
  • Added "stunts" to Omenroad results screen
  • Can now click Peril button to make peril and odes screen stay up
  • Can now view character sheets on nodemap by pressing back button on controller
  • Thuuedra Fling ability now always shows on ability bar
  • Adjusted some npcs to not spawn with combat modifiers
  • Wolves can no longer lunge while pinned
  • His One True Knife can now use teleport ability when hidden
  • UI spacing adjustments, especially for smaller resolutions using "Bigger" UI size and translations; improved dialogs include Odes selection, in-game Peril + Odes view, results screen
  • Fixed bug where Wisdom showed Omenroad text in all cases
  • Fixed bug where A Walk in the Unlight page 1 capstone plot heroes could end up with negative health after being maimed
  • Fixed bug where "The Artist" portrait achievement couldn't be unlocked
  • Fixed bug where defeating Malthides wouldn't unlock item and achievement
  • Fixed bug where saving a game during a comic after a choice but before a mission starts would result in an endless "Constructing mission" message on load
  • Fixed bug where Beguiling Fanatic map would end before collecting rewards
  • Fixed bug where ability shrine choice popups showed level up stats
  • Added another fix for Starwing causing a crash
  • Several German and Chinese translation fixes
  • Typo fixes, various comic adjustments

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Wildermyth_windows Depot 763891
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Wildermyth_mac Depot 763892
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Wildermyth_linux Depot 763893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link