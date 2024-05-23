-
Major UI updates and fixes (in preparation for the next update - Global Leaderboards)
-
Handling settings with DAS/ARR/DCD/SDF options (Settings > Controller > Handling)
-
T-Spin's are now more powerful and add more speed
-
Smother animations and sound design
-
Performance updates (assets on gameplay, memory management, low graphics settings)
-
How to Play (Tutorial) improvements
-
Crash (topped) danger alert and better notification updates
-
Fixed CPU play times (with minimum realistic piece fall times) in Unbeatable difficulty
-
New piece color paletes (plus contrast improvements to current)
-
New team colors (plus improvements to current) and new Factory Reset teams
-
New Tracks:
- Earth // Night (Reversed)
- Earth // Auroras (S/Z and L/J switched)
- Singularity (One random piece type per lap)
-
Adjustment on Sun and Proxima Centauri tracks size (acording to astros size comparizon)
-
New Steam achievement (for fastest reaction)
-
Multiple minor bug fixes
-
Translation updates
Drop Racing update for 23 May 2024
Update notes for May 24th (1.0.4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
