Drop Racing update for 23 May 2024

Update notes for May 24th (1.0.4)

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Major UI updates and fixes (in preparation for the next update - Global Leaderboards)

  • Handling settings with DAS/ARR/DCD/SDF options (Settings > Controller > Handling)

  • T-Spin's are now more powerful and add more speed

  • Smother animations and sound design

  • Performance updates (assets on gameplay, memory management, low graphics settings)

  • How to Play (Tutorial) improvements

  • Crash (topped) danger alert and better notification updates

  • Fixed CPU play times (with minimum realistic piece fall times) in Unbeatable difficulty

  • New piece color paletes (plus contrast improvements to current)

  • New team colors (plus improvements to current) and new Factory Reset teams

  • New Tracks:

    • Earth // Night (Reversed)
    • Earth // Auroras (S/Z and L/J switched)
    • Singularity (One random piece type per lap)

  • Adjustment on Sun and Proxima Centauri tracks size (acording to astros size comparizon)

  • New Steam achievement (for fastest reaction)

  • Multiple minor bug fixes

  • Translation updates

