Next Update News and Bug Fix

Hello respectful Khans, I am cevozby, the developer of the game.
We will be working on fixing bugs for a while to bring you a better game. We will also be working on a new update to the game.
Updates we are planning for the upcoming times:
Becoming a Hakan: If the player becomes the league champion, he will receive the title of Hakan and will be able to change a rule for the next league.
Interacting with leaders: The player's current leaders can interact with the player.
Arena development: We changed the arena but we will continue to work on it.
Fixed Bugs:
The “Auto-Renew” button that appears when a leader's contract is about to expire does not appear and the automatic time extension does not work properly.
When a unit was moved on the tactics board, the unit would execute the order in its previous position, not the order in the new position.
