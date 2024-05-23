Next Update News and Bug Fix

Hello respectful Khans, I am cevozby, the developer of the game.

We will be working on fixing bugs for a while to bring you a better game. We will also be working on a new update to the game.

Becoming a Hakan: If the player becomes the league champion, he will receive the title of Hakan and will be able to change a rule for the next league.

Interacting with leaders: The player's current leaders can interact with the player.

Arena development: We changed the arena but we will continue to work on it.

Fixed Bugs:

The “Auto-Renew” button that appears when a leader's contract is about to expire does not appear and the automatic time extension does not work properly.

When a unit was moved on the tactics board, the unit would execute the order in its previous position, not the order in the new position.