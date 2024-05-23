 Skip to content

Master Key update for 23 May 2024

Difficulty Update

Build 14473388 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 21:09:11 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I received your feedback about the difficulty of Master Key.

The previous difficulty modes were hidden as color palettes, I decided to move them to a dedicated slider alongside the music and SFX sliders.

Along with this slider come two new difficulties, Very Easy and Very Hard:

  • Very Easy: double damage, armor, long invincibility frames, boosted health regeneration, full health refill on respawn, and no enemy respawn!
  • Easy: +1 damage, invincibility frames, boosted health regeneration.
  • Normal: no modifier.
  • Hard: more enemies, 1.5x damage taken.
  • Very Hard: more enemies, 2x damage taken, no health regeneration.

Select Normal if you want a difficulty close to the first Zelda games.
Select Easy for an easier yet challenging experience closer to later Zelda games.
Select Very Easy if you only want to explore and solve puzzles.
Select Hard and Very Hard if you want an unfair and frustrating experience.

Thanks for buying Master Key and have fun!

