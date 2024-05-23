Taora is out now on Early Access

The day has come. After a long development process, we are ready to release our very first game in Early Access release of. Taora: Survival is a project we have been dedicated to for nearly 2 years, shaped by the feedback you provided. We are grateful for the contributions of our players that have brought us to this point.

We extend our gratitude to the community that has stood by us throughout this journey. Your feedback, suggestions, and support have made our game much better already. We look forward for more help from you during the Early Access stage as well so we can develope amazing game all together.

We will soon share the roadmap with you. Remember to follow our Steam and Discord pages during this process. You can always reach out to us for any questions, suggestions, or feedback.

Thank you once again to everyone who has been with us on this journey.

Tulpar Games Dev Team