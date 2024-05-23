 Skip to content

Synchronicity Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Patch #8 - MacOS and Tox buffs

Patch #8 - Last edited 23 May 2024

MacOS Build Available

Thanks to the help form a community member I managed to build a mac version! The performance is (probably) not optimal, but hopefully its workable for the playtest.

Balancing Changes

  • Grappling Hook limited to 3 uses total
    You can no longer spam the grappling hook all around but will need to use it strategically
  • New Shotgun bullet pattern
    The new patterns have higher damage and range in general as well as 4 additional directions for more versatility
  • Armor no longer blocks toxic smoke
    Toxic smoke is not unaffected by the Heavy's Armor ability, making it a good option against her
  • Block no longer blocks grenades
    Probably no one even know you could block grenades with Flash' Block ability, and now you can't anymore :)

