Patch #8 - MacOS and Tox buffs

MacOS Build Available
Thanks to the help form a community member I managed to build a mac version! The performance is (probably) not optimal, but hopefully its workable for the playtest.
Balancing Changes
- Grappling Hook limited to 3 uses total
You can no longer spam the grappling hook all around but will need to use it strategically
- New Shotgun bullet pattern
The new patterns have higher damage and range in general as well as 4 additional directions for more versatility
- Armor no longer blocks toxic smoke
Toxic smoke is not unaffected by the Heavy's Armor ability, making it a good option against her
- Block no longer blocks grenades
Probably no one even know you could block grenades with Flash' Block ability, and now you can't anymore :)
