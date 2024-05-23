 Skip to content

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 23 May 2024

Some Fixes

Build 14473290 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 23:46:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Invisible mobs when respawn issue fixed
  • Mobs on respawn do not attack issue fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Little War Online MMORPG Depot Windows Depot 1050281
  • Loading history…
macOS Little War Online MMORPG Depot Mac Depot 1050282
  • Loading history…
Linux Little War Online MMORPG Depot Linux Depot 1050283
  • Loading history…
