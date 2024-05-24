Hotfix: Version 1.0.5.1 Update

_
Patch Notes
_
General Changes:
- Made some backend changes to improve overall performance in the game (This is part of an ongoing process towards improving performance.)
Balance Changes:
- Bomb damage has been significantly increased (To the detriment of you and your enemies!)
- Bow damage has been vastly increased to compensate for its slower attack speed
- Enemies in late-game areas have been balanced properly to match player late-game stats
- Increased strength scaling for all weapons
- Increased magic damage scaling to match strength-based damage
- Increased stamina damage to shielded enemies and reduced their stamina recovery rate to make breaking through their shield less tedious
- Fixed some inconsistencies with a certain weapons damage output
Quest Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the player was getting locked into a cutscene during [spoiler]"Whispers of the Ghost"[/spoiler] quest.
- Fixed an issue where the player could potentially get stuck on a certain piece of dialogue in the [spoiler]"Madness of the King"[/spoiler] quest.
- Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]"Whisper of the Ghosts"[/spoiler] quest would potentially not begin.
General Bug Fixes:
- Made it clear that the Rotten Onion guards cannot be affected by the Entice spell.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing players from accessing certain pockets of the small Endless Isle accessed via airship.
- Fixed an issue that left the elevator ramp clipping into the elevator that led to Caxton Frost's house in The Clockwork Kingdom
- Fixed an issue where the Clockwork Kingdom player housing unit would block players from accessing certain floors.
- Fixed an issue with the Seneschal's dialogue options
- Fixed an issue where the lamp outside of the weapon's shop in Hallow Town could be used as a forge.
- Fixed an issue that was causing NPCs to walk into each other in Hallowshire
- Fixed an animation issue with Jack Basalt in the Underlands
- Fixed a repeating dialogue issue with Jack Basalt
- Fixed an issue where a certain NPC in the Underlands was using the incorrect dialogue
- Fixed an issue that would cause the NPC near the Hallowshire Castle to repeat their dialogue.
- Removed dialogue from an NPC mentioning a non-existent property station in Hallow Town
- Fixed an interaction area issue with an NPC in Pwyll
- Fixed an animation issue with Vela in The Underlands.
- Fixed an issue where enemies were spawning in an incorrect position, leaving them stuck on a rock
- Fixed an issue where some players were getting stuck near the Emberian Vault Key
- Changed the SFX for the Emberian elevator to match the animations
- Fixed an issue that prevented the name window during dialogue from updating after meeting certain NPCs
- Fixed a duplicate dialogue issue in the final encounter
- Fixed an issue where players could clip into a house in The Underlands
- Fixed a texture issue in the Clockwork Ruins.
- Fixed placeholder text for the Sleeper Mask
- Fixed an issue where the Paradoxicus description would run out of the text box.
- Fixed the placeholder image for the Summoner's Earing.
- Fixed an issue that was making the Emberian Armor unrepairable
- Fixed a floating bush in the Clockwork Kingdom.
- Fixed an issue where enemies would lose interest in the player if they closed a door on them
- Removed a placeholder object in the sky
- Fixed several music-related issues
As always, thank you for your reports and feedback. This is an ongoing process and wouldn't be possible without your help and support! If you run across any issues come tell us on our Discord Server or in the Discussion Forums.
