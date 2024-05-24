Hotfix: Version 1.0.5.1 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

General Changes:

Made some backend changes to improve overall performance in the game (This is part of an ongoing process towards improving performance.)

Balance Changes:

Bomb damage has been significantly increased (To the detriment of you and your enemies!)

Bow damage has been vastly increased to compensate for its slower attack speed

Enemies in late-game areas have been balanced properly to match player late-game stats

Increased strength scaling for all weapons

Increased magic damage scaling to match strength-based damage

Increased stamina damage to shielded enemies and reduced their stamina recovery rate to make breaking through their shield less tedious

Fixed some inconsistencies with a certain weapons damage output

Quest Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the player was getting locked into a cutscene during [spoiler]"Whispers of the Ghost"[/spoiler] quest.

Fixed an issue where the player could potentially get stuck on a certain piece of dialogue in the [spoiler]"Madness of the King"[/spoiler] quest.

Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]"Whisper of the Ghosts"[/spoiler] quest would potentially not begin.

General Bug Fixes:

Made it clear that the Rotten Onion guards cannot be affected by the Entice spell.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from accessing certain pockets of the small Endless Isle accessed via airship.

Fixed an issue that left the elevator ramp clipping into the elevator that led to Caxton Frost's house in The Clockwork Kingdom

Fixed an issue where the Clockwork Kingdom player housing unit would block players from accessing certain floors.

Fixed an issue with the Seneschal's dialogue options

Fixed an issue where the lamp outside of the weapon's shop in Hallow Town could be used as a forge.

Fixed an issue that was causing NPCs to walk into each other in Hallowshire

Fixed an animation issue with Jack Basalt in the Underlands

Fixed a repeating dialogue issue with Jack Basalt

Fixed an issue where a certain NPC in the Underlands was using the incorrect dialogue

Fixed an issue that would cause the NPC near the Hallowshire Castle to repeat their dialogue.

Removed dialogue from an NPC mentioning a non-existent property station in Hallow Town

Fixed an interaction area issue with an NPC in Pwyll

Fixed an animation issue with Vela in The Underlands.

Fixed an issue where enemies were spawning in an incorrect position, leaving them stuck on a rock

Fixed an issue where some players were getting stuck near the Emberian Vault Key

Changed the SFX for the Emberian elevator to match the animations

Fixed an issue that prevented the name window during dialogue from updating after meeting certain NPCs

Fixed a duplicate dialogue issue in the final encounter

Fixed an issue where players could clip into a house in The Underlands

Fixed a texture issue in the Clockwork Ruins.

Fixed placeholder text for the Sleeper Mask

Fixed an issue where the Paradoxicus description would run out of the text box.

Fixed the placeholder image for the Summoner's Earing.

Fixed an issue that was making the Emberian Armor unrepairable

Fixed a floating bush in the Clockwork Kingdom.

Fixed an issue where enemies would lose interest in the player if they closed a door on them

Removed a placeholder object in the sky

Fixed several music-related issues

As always, thank you for your reports and feedback. This is an ongoing process and wouldn't be possible without your help and support! If you run across any issues come tell us on our Discord Server or in the Discussion Forums.