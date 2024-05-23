Crushed Update Alpha 1.1.0

Hello survivors!

Introducing: vehicles, new items, new landscape blending, new loot containers, and much more!

author: Warning. This is not the final changelog. The news about the update is still being updated.

author: The first thing I want to mention is that Official Wiki Crushed has come out. You can always refer to it at this link: Crushed Wiki

Vehicles

We've put a lot of work into making the cars appear, and here they are. It may seem that adding cars is literally “adding cars”, but the implementation of features is not always smooth (or rather to say always not smooth). We've completely rewritten how the controller interacts with the game world, and how the player's camera works. Now we use the Cinemachine plugin that Unity provides us. In short, this has given us several advantages in performance, including optimization. Also there were a number of problems in multiplayer and synchronization of machines in it. These are all technical aspects, I just recommend you to find a car in the game world, they are spawned now in three places, and evaluate our work.

Original Sountrack

Also in collaboration with composer Daniil Homutov the soundtrack for Crushed was written. Right now while playing you can hear these beautiful ambient compositions and immerse yourself in the world of Crushed even more. Also in the near future we will release a special music DLC with the soundtracks in their original quality.

Points of Interest

Two points of interest have been added, Radio Tower and Containers. We want to make the repetitions in the points of interest as few as possible, or eliminate them altogether, except for the basic models of the various props. In general, we will continue to work on them.

Changes of Map

The map has been expanded, the coastal parts have been changed, more natural reliefs have been added, and also a new road leading to the point of interest “Containers” has been added.

New Landscape Blanding

We just made it so that now the landscape looks more realistic by mixing different surfaces on it. For example, if you see a big rock, there will probably be a rock-like surface under it, grass grows only on the surface of the ground, there are some areas where grass does not grow and it looks like a clay surface, and there are small stones scattered around the roads.

Graphical Improvements

Cool running clouds have been added, replacing the bare sky that was previously there. Now the grass shader can cast shadows from the grass, determine the angle of the surface on which it is located, and grow from this at the right angle, as well as the grass is now amenable to procedural wind. It looks great. We also added a new tree species, with orange foliage, just in the spirit of the Scorched Land biome.

New Loot Containers

We've added new containers that you can search. These are a small cooler for food, and a gym bag. Logically, they should spawn different items, and they do. In the fridge you will find food, and in the sports bag various useful items for survival. It is also worth mentioning that they are scattered around the world in different places, they can be found literally everywhere.

Options

We have added features that you have been asking us for a long time. This is Invert Mouse, you can select the axis you need, X or Y. Also added Field of View (FOV) change.

Saves

Now you can save the game at any time you want, the button is located in the ESC menu. Previously you needed a sleeping bag to save the game.

Changelog

Added new loading screen.

Added in-game tips to the loading screen.

Added weapon Wooden Spear.

Added food Canned Fish.

Added food Chocolate Bar.

Added food Snack Bar.

Added Cooled loot container.

Added Duffle Bag loot container.

Added new trees.

Added option to invert the mouse.

Added option to change Field of View (FOV).

Fixed the horizon line between fog and water. Now they have a smooth transition between them.

Fixed blinking of bodies of killed zombies.

The Furnace model has been replaced with a more detailed model.

The look of the in-game console has been updated. Opens with a “~”.

Removed Metal Spear.

Removed the rudiments of the Green Land biome, as it just wasn't ready.

Cheers,

NipoBox Team