[New Build!] v7.0030: New A/V minigame & Filters for Classes!

New build (v7.0030), available now on the main page! The final class-based minigame, A/V, has been implemented - and there's plenty of chill set set-up to be had!
MAJOR CHANGES
- NEW MAJOR MINIGAME! A/V Puzzles - complete simple/chill randomized RGB lighting & camera placement puzzles for Bucks!
- Tate no longer crashes the game if you piss him off enough in his initial conversation and then try and talk to him via Chat (I know, I know, lmao)
- Fixed fit on Indecipherable Metal Shirt for body type: Lloyd
- Changed title of “Notes” section on Tab menu to “Journal”
- Added story flag for learning about Laila having a moral crisis over possibly murdering the slasher they defeated in high school (changes are not retroactive)
- Dark Tate’s interactions after sex with Tate now correctly occur over the course of 4 Dark Tate overload summons.
- Overhauled Hallway Running class & system (you can now effectively pass the class & gain a new skill and story flag!)
- You can now learn the Egg On skill from passing Hallway Running.
- Overhauled Student Hunting class system.
- You can now learn the Stab skill from passing Student Hunting.
- New filters on Student Hunting minigame!
- New filters on Hallway Running minigame!
MINOR CHANGES
- (Internal) Cleaned up asking Tate to Prom
- Made Prom Tiara a wearable layered clothing item
- Tate’s Prom suit stays on when you walk home/back to DIK
- [SPOILERS] Archibald’s contextual dialogue for if he’s the murder victim at the end of Act 1 is fixed
- Made Paisleigh’s dialogue disappear if you’ve asked her stuff already
- Added contextual ! FX for Tate saying I love you back or NOT saying it after Prom
- Laila now responds properly if you’ve sprayed yourself with Axe
As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord!
[ONGOING STUFF]
- The Discord is, as always, kickass, and discussing the finer points of horror movies and whether Sawyer would like clam chowder or not (he would)
- I answer questions over on the Slasher U Tumblr!
- The Slasher U Spotify Playlist!
- My Patreon (where I do behind-the-scenes, secrets, and Five Alarm Fridays!)
- The fanmade Slasher U Wiki!🖤🖤🖤
- The official Slasher U Website!
As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, being on the discord server, and primo Sawyer memes!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! <333 xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium
