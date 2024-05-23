[New Build!] v7.0030: New A/V minigame & Filters for Classes!

Share · View all patches · Build 14472965 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy

New build (v7.0030), available now on the main page! The final class-based minigame, A/V, has been implemented - and there's plenty of chill set set-up to be had!

MAJOR CHANGES

NEW MAJOR MINIGAME! A/V Puzzles - complete simple/chill randomized RGB lighting & camera placement puzzles for Bucks!

Tate no longer crashes the game if you piss him off enough in his initial conversation and then try and talk to him via Chat (I know, I know, lmao)

Fixed fit on Indecipherable Metal Shirt for body type: Lloyd

Changed title of “Notes” section on Tab menu to “Journal”

Added story flag for learning about Laila having a moral crisis over possibly murdering the slasher they defeated in high school (changes are not retroactive)

Dark Tate’s interactions after sex with Tate now correctly occur over the course of 4 Dark Tate overload summons.

Overhauled Hallway Running class & system (you can now effectively pass the class & gain a new skill and story flag!)

You can now learn the Egg On skill from passing Hallway Running.

Overhauled Student Hunting class system.

You can now learn the Stab skill from passing Student Hunting.

New filters on Student Hunting minigame!

New filters on Hallway Running minigame!

MINOR CHANGES

(Internal) Cleaned up asking Tate to Prom

Made Prom Tiara a wearable layered clothing item

Tate’s Prom suit stays on when you walk home/back to DIK

[SPOILERS] Archibald’s contextual dialogue for if he’s the murder victim at the end of Act 1 is fixed

Made Paisleigh’s dialogue disappear if you’ve asked her stuff already

Added contextual ! FX for Tate saying I love you back or NOT saying it after Prom

Laila now responds properly if you’ve sprayed yourself with Axe

As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333

[ONGOING STUFF]

As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, being on the discord server, and primo Sawyer memes!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! <333 xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium