Slasher U: An 18+ Horror Movie Dating Sim, Act 1 update for 23 May 2024

[New Build!] v7.0030: New A/V minigame & Filters for Classes!

New build (v7.0030), available now on the main page! The final class-based minigame, A/V, has been implemented - and there's plenty of chill set set-up to be had!

MAJOR CHANGES

  • NEW MAJOR MINIGAME! A/V Puzzles - complete simple/chill randomized RGB lighting & camera placement puzzles for Bucks!
  • Tate no longer crashes the game if you piss him off enough in his initial conversation and then try and talk to him via Chat (I know, I know, lmao)
  • Fixed fit on Indecipherable Metal Shirt for body type: Lloyd
  • Changed title of “Notes” section on Tab menu to “Journal”
  • Added story flag for learning about Laila having a moral crisis over possibly murdering the slasher they defeated in high school (changes are not retroactive)
  • Dark Tate’s interactions after sex with Tate now correctly occur over the course of 4 Dark Tate overload summons.
  • Overhauled Hallway Running class & system (you can now effectively pass the class & gain a new skill and story flag!)
  • You can now learn the Egg On skill from passing Hallway Running.
  • Overhauled Student Hunting class system.
  • You can now learn the Stab skill from passing Student Hunting.
  • New filters on Student Hunting minigame!
  • New filters on Hallway Running minigame!

MINOR CHANGES

  • (Internal) Cleaned up asking Tate to Prom
  • Made Prom Tiara a wearable layered clothing item
  • Tate’s Prom suit stays on when you walk home/back to DIK
  • [SPOILERS] Archibald’s contextual dialogue for if he’s the murder victim at the end of Act 1 is fixed
  • Made Paisleigh’s dialogue disappear if you’ve asked her stuff already
  • Added contextual ! FX for Tate saying I love you back or NOT saying it after Prom
  • Laila now responds properly if you’ve sprayed yourself with Axe

As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333

[ONGOING STUFF]

As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, being on the discord server, and primo Sawyer memes!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! <333 xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium

