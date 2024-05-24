Gigantic Germ Nerf

Balance Changes:

Saved rewards in Eternal Recurrence will be reset upon loading the game for the first time after this update.

Added the option to reset your Golden Ichor cumulative total to 1 million in the Ichor Shop. You'll only see this if you already had at least 1 million golden ichor upon first logging in.

The Gigantic Germ has been reworked: it no longer multiplies current Ichor rewards, but its Golden Ichor gain is increased, "Vicious" has been replaced with "Drain", and its stats have been adjusted.

There is now a Golden Ichor multiplier in Eternal Recurrence which increases all Golden Ichor gained. It starts out at 1 and increases by 1 every 4th turn.

Core Stat talent golden ichor bonus reduced from 4% per level to 3% per level.

Armored and Drain waves in Eternal Recurrence have had their attack reduced.

The third wave in Eternal Recurrence has had its stats reduced.

The Grimy Gobbler has been reworked: it no longer has consume, but will cause you to draw an extra card when it dies.

The maximum deck size in Eternal Recurrence has increased from 20 to 25. This can be further increased with Liselda's level 16 Companion bonus.-

Unlocking diamond packs is now a purchase in the Golden Ichor shop.

Madness Tincture in Eternal Recurrence gives Drain instead of Consume.

Ring of Protection gives less health.

Armorer's Anvil now costs 2 at all ranks and gives increased stats, but has "Duplicate" instead of "Repeating."

Shadow Dagger has had the damage of both the main dagger and the generated daggers increased.

Enemy stat scaling has been changed: stats will scale up slower on waves 10-20, the same as the previous rate on waves 20-30, and at a greater rate on waves 30+.

Maneuver in Eternal Recurrence can now be used to move to a space that it is already occupied, in which case it will swap with the unit that was there.

Life Potion hp per turn reduced to 2 at rank 5.

Content:

New "unique" cards have been added in Eternal Recurrence. These can't be upgraded, sold, or obtained from packs, but will have different means of acquiring them. One is available upon unlocking Eternal Recurrence, one is available in the Golden Ichor shop, and one is available in the Cosmic Ichor shop.

Added a "News" tab at the top next to the Menu button for giving announcements in-game.

UI / Naming Updates:

Cleanse in Eternal Recurrence renamed to Dispel

The fatigue damage dealt by the next card draw will now be shown in the Wave panel.

The Reward Panel in Eternal Recurrence has been enlarged slightly so that there is less text spillover.

You can now mouse over your deck in Eternal Recurrence to see which cards have yet to be drawn.

Because there are some major balance changes that will affect Golden Ichor rewards, this update will come with the option of resetting your total Golden Ichor accumulated to 1 million. I leave it up to each player to decide what they think would be best for their experience, but the balance of future content may be off for those who choose not to reset. The game will have text noting how much you sacrificed.